Nana Agyei Sikapa’s Funeral: Dancing Pallbearers offer Solemn Display — VIDEO

Nana Agyei Sikapa has finally been buried today [Saturday], July 25, 2020.

The late, revered Ghanaian media personality’s funeral comes, little over a month after he died.

The service which took place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Mile 7-Achimota, saw a number of sympathizers present.

Notable among the activities was that of the dancing pallbearers who interred the lifeless body at the cemetery.









Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

