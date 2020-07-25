News
Nana Agyei Sikapa’s Funeral: Dancing Pallbearers offer Solemn Display — VIDEO
Nana Agyei Sikapa has finally been buried today [Saturday], July 25, 2020.
The late, revered Ghanaian media personality’s funeral comes, little over a month after he died.
The service which took place at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Mile 7-Achimota, saw a number of sympathizers present.
Notable among the activities was that of the dancing pallbearers who interred the lifeless body at the cemetery.
PallBearers Ready To Take The Late Nana Agyei Sikapa To The Cemetery. #restwellnana #peacefm #despitemedia
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
