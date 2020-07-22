Hon. Kennedy Agyapong recovers from COVID-19

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has confirmed that he had COVID-19 and has fully recovered from it.

According to the Assin Central MP, he contracted the coronavirus disease after his 60th birthday celebration.

He also noted that he nearly died form the deadly disease.

The lawmaker revealed in an interview that he lost weight drastically, faced with fever, among other issues.

“For over two weeks I was in quarantine; my nose was blocked and my bed was as if water had been poured on it coupled with a fever and within five days, I had lost weight drastically,” he stated.

“I have recovered now and not shy to talk about it,” Kennedy Agyapong added.

In a related development, the politician has also paid $150,000 to help evacuate stranded Ghanaians in Lebanon back home.

Ghana has currently recorded 28,989 COVID-19 cases, with 25,331 recoveries/discharges, 3,505 actives cases and 153 deaths.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

