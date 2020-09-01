Benedicta Gafah’s Birthday Photos sends Tongue Wagging

Benedicta Gafah has shared lovely birthday photos of herself to mark her special day.

The Ghanaian actress and event host, also known as Empress Dictabee, she turns 28 years today.

In photos sighted, the host of TV3’s Music Music looks glamorous, as expected in these new photos.

Benedicta Gafah, as a result sends tongues wagging as a lot of messages pours in, to her direction.

Among them include colleague celebrities, as well as her former label boss Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1) of Zylofon Media.

Happy birthday to Benedicta Gafah, also known as Empress Dictabee on this special day.











Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.