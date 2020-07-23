Business

WATCH LIVE: 2020 Mid-year Fiscal Policy Review

PlugTimes.com July 23, 2020
Ken Ofori-Atta (Finance Minister, Republic of Ghana)
Ken Ofori-Atta (Finance Minister, Republic of Ghana)

You are watching the live broadcast of the 2020 Mid-year Fiscal Policy Review with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This livestreaming is coming your way live from the Parliament House in Accra, Ghana.

Enjoy the live event below (live pictures soon):

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close