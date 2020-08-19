Angeltown and Stonebwoy Smoke Peace Pipe

Sarkodie’s manager Angeltown and Stonebwoy have reconciled following their fracas at the recording of the Black Love Virtual Concert.

The two (2) sides met on Wednesday afternoon to iron out their differences.

Present at the meeting was Dr. Louisa Satekla, the wife of Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy shared the message: “It’s All LOVE On This Side. Earlier Today w/ Angello.. No Bad Blood Drop of blood” across his social media accounts.

It also follows Sarkodie‘s official reaction, with regards to whatever happened at the recording.

It is well noting that Stonebwoy reportedly punched Angeltown in the eye, following an argument and the latter was taken ill.

The BHIM Nation president apologized, as regards, his action on that very night.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

