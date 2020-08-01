BBNaija 2020: Ka3na and Praise Satisfy Each Other In Bed
BBNaija 2020 Lockdown edition saw another exciting night to behold when Ka3na and Praise satisfied each other in bed.
The two (2) housemates covered themselves with a blanket, of course, to keep audience from seeing what is happening.
However, the movement of the bodies in the blanket proved their act — enjoying each other.
It took Praise just some few seconds to let out. After this, Ka3na was overhead saying “continue”.
It comes as a big surprise to many viewers of BBNaija 2020 in view of the fact that they have not had very open relationship in the house.
Find a video of the two (2) having the affair in this file below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.