Bullet links Uncle’s Death to Locked Up Funds at Menzgold

Artiste manager Bullet has revealed that his uncle has died, and has linked the cause, to the deceased’s locked-up funds at Menzgold.

According to the Rufftown Records boss, his uncle identified as Wofa Yaw died today [Tuesday], 25th August 2020.

Real name Ricky Nana Agyeman, he has rhetorically questioned authorities on the way forward for clients of the embattled gold dealership firm.

Bullet quizzed: “So are we going to sit aloof and watch the sweat and hard earned money of innocent individuals been locked up with no proper surety of payment?”

Owned by Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1), Menzgold Ghana‘s operations were shutdown by the Ghana Securities and Exchanges Commission in September 2018.

Since then, funds of clients have been locked up and to many, seeing the end of the tunnel is far from near.

Many have resorted to protests to mount pressure on the Government of Ghana to facilitate repayment of these funds.

There has been some degree of hot air between Bullet and NAM 1, the latter’s move to sign late Ebony Reigns to Zylofon Music, before her untimely death in 2018.

Bullet‘s pronouncement also comes a day after Zylofon Music latest signee Tiisha‘s comment that her record label is the only one in Ghana, and the rest are fake.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

