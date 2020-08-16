CeekVR Website Down after Overwhelming Traffic for Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert

CeekVR’s website Ceek.com is currently experiencing downtime following an overwhelming traffic for Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert.

This has forced the concert which was scheduled for a stream at 6.30 PM (GMT) to delay for more than two (2 hours).

A visit to the homepage of the website shows the text: ” Error 520 Ray ID: 5c3dcfee8fac5d2f • 2020-08-16 20:12:47 UTC. Web server is returning an unknown error.”

CeekVR has acknowledged the issue and has stated that it is currently working around the clock to get it resolved.

An insight released by the virtual reality firm shows about 1.5 million users visited the site at the time, including 1.3 million from Ghana.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

