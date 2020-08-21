Don’t Pray for Stonebwoy Alone; Do it for All — Kwabena Kwabena to Sonnie Badu

Singer Kwabena Kwabena has informed Sonnie Badu not pray for only Stonebwoy but Angeltown and Sarkodie as well.

This comes after Sonnie Badu posted that he is keeping Stonebwoy in his prayers, after he settled fracas with Sarkodie and his manager.

You did amazing apologizing. In life, you take lessons and you move on to become better … For now all that matters is your wife, kids and career… I am praying for you Stone, for who God has blessed, no man curses … it shall be well with you .. if God be for you who can be against you … Pay no one attention … stay focused .. @stonebwoyb

In reply under this post, Kwabena Kwabena said the Minister of God should rather channel his prayer and support.

According to the KBKB Music boss, this is because both parties need it.

“Osofo @sonniebaduuk I think all of them need your prayer and support. Jesus Christ thought us to love even our enemies. So no sides here 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

