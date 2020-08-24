Mzbel Arrested over HIV Allegation about Stacy Amoateng — Reports

Mzbel has been arrested by Ghana Police over an allegation relating to Stacy Amoateng’s HIV status, reports say.

Real name Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, she was arrested after mentioning that the ace broadcaster was HIV positive.

Mzbel made this pronouncement in a recent interview where she divulged that it was Prophet Nigel Gaisie who informed her about it.

She passed this comment during the days of her fracas with filmmaker Tracey Boakye.

As a result, Mzbel was invited by the Police, over a week ago, to answer some questions pertaining to this peculiar issue.

Reports say, the 40-year-old however ignored the invitation from the Police.

This prompted the Police CID to activate the arrest warrant of the ‘Legelege‘ singer today [Monday], August 24, 2020.

The report available to PlugTimes.com also reveals that she is currently detained at the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the CID.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

