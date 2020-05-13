Meet rapper AY Poyoo: Ghana’s New Internet Sensation

Who is AY Poyoo? All You Need to Know about Ghana’s New Internet Sensation.

Occasionally, some persons break the internet, mainly with their unique style, with respect to their craft.

AY Poyoo, the latest internet sensation who says he is the ‘Face of GH Rap’ has been enjoying some buzzing for a little over a week now.

This comes after he went viral with his quirky approach to rap music.

One trait that has also projected him is his fashion sense. AY Poyoo is mainly seen bare-chested with a number of necklaces and marine chains around his neck.

More so, he keeps a bald head and known for wearing retro round glasses.

One quality that has also propelled him in this short period is his indurate personality. He wears quite an aggressive facial expression when he is in his elements.

He has done a couple of freestyles including ‘Dw3′, ‘Borga Borga’ and ‘Goat (Aponkye).

AY Poyoo is not the only Ghanaian who has been an instant internet hit.

The likes of Two Toozin, Rashida Black Beauty, Ghana 2 Pac (a.k.a Supa), Mr. Eventuarry, Ablekuma Nana Laze, Ozwald and Shatta Bandle have had their shine but withered away gradually.

Notwithstanding this, some of them are still doing well with the craft that shot them to fame. Bosom P-Yung, and Jackeline Mensah, have still got their game on.

All the best to AY Poyoo.

Check him out!



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com