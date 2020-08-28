Efia Odo Hits Back at DKB

Efia Odo has revealed the reason behind DKB’s attacks on her personality after her ‘Ghana celebrities-McDonald’s workers pay’ comment.

Real name Andrea Owusu, she has stated that she refused to give out US comedian Michael Blackson to DKB after he asked her.

According to Efia Odo, this act from the Ghanaian comedian DKB has been persistent ever since.

She took to social media microblog Twitter to voice this out:

DKB is really upset with me cuz he asked me for Michael Blacksons number and I said no. Small ahonsh I no make you do so every day you wan attack. his gf go say, it Dey pain themmmm. Niggas act more like bitches these days.

The two Ghanaian celebrities are brand influencers for BetPlanet.

