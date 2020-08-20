Entertainment
Fella Makafui reacts to Big Behind Photo Medikal Shared to mark her Birthday
Fella Makafui has reacted to the big behind photo of her that Medikal shared to celebrate her birthday.
In a reply to the voluptuous photo of her and message shared, Fella Makafui said: “I Love You Daddy .. Thank you for making this day a special one ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Wolf you”
A lot of Ghanaian celebrities have also reacted to this particular photo.
Key among them include Okyeame Kwame, Wendy Shay, Joey B, and Quamina MP.
Check them out!
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.