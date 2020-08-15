First Photos and Videos from Joe Mettle and Selasie’s Wedding

Joe Mettle has married Salomey Selasie Dzisa in a white wedding today [Saturday], August 15, 2020.

This follows their engagement or traditional wedding in Tema on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

The white wedding was held at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church, Tema Comm. 17, in Tema.

The nuptials was witnessed by a number of colleagues in the gospel ministry, and industry at large.

Among them were Ceccy Twum, Ohemaa Mercy, as well as media mogul Bola Ray.

Congratulations Mr and Mrs Mettle.

Enjoy some sights and scenes from the wedding ceremony out:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

