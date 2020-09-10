Whitnée Dee: American-Ghanaian Singer Approaching the Industry with a New Sound

Ghanaian music continues to evolve, however, there has been a missing link to the global audience or market.

In connection with this crunch, Whitneé Dee, an American-Ghanaian singer and songwriter is set to approach the industry in a new way and with new sound.

The afrobeats act who also sings R&B with a twist of Ghanaian culture has been recording since she was 13-years old.

Speaking with PlugTimes.com‘s Yaw Plug in an exclusive interview, Whitneé Dee acknowledged her challenges when growing up as a young musician.

Notwithstanding this, she states that she has finally found a solid foundation with her family and music is what she has settled on.

Signed to Exgee Entertainment, Whitneé Dee has admonished good music lovers to expect great stuffs from her as far as music in concerned.

“Music lovers should expect great things coming at the end of this year and 2021. I want to approach the music industry in a new way and with new sound,” she pronounced.

Whitneé Dee has also revealed that she is set to release a new single she titles ‘My Jorley’, a love song which features upcoming music talent Rison.

According to her, both the audio and visuals will be made available later this year.

The US-based Ghanaian R&B and afrobeats musician has also mentioned that there are plans to collaborate with some of the homegrown Ghanaian artistes. These include the legendary Kojo Antwi, King Promise, Kidi, and Adina who has caught her eyes.

Get interactive with Whitneé Dee across social media platforms — Instagram: @whitneedeeofficial, Twitter: @Uniquely_Whit, and subscribe to her YouTube channel: Whitney Dee.



