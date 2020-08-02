Going to Church is a Waste of Time — Christiana Awuni claims

Popular Ghanaian actress Christiana Awuni has stated that there is no need to attend church.

She reiterated that God is omnipresent so when we pray in our own corner, He will answer.

Christiana Awuni made this known in an exclusive interview with Accra FM, Scooper reports .

According to the actress, as a result, going to church is simply a waste of time.

However, the ‘Masakyera‘ actress revealed she is a staunch Christian.

She added that the pastors who preach to congregants are humans so if God can use them, them He can everyone as well.

Christiana Awuni’s assertion on the religion she claims she is part of urges believers to harbour the habit of meeting together. (Hebrew 10.25)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

