Yennube Evicted from 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful

Yennube has been evicted from the ongoing 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB).

The North East Region representative was axed from the GMB 2020 on Sunday, July 26, 2020 after few weeks of dazzling performances.

Yennube‘s eviction follows a night of optimum display of fashion and style from all the contestants; it was dubbed the fashion week.

According to her, she is set to continue with her philanthropic works, through her foundation.

Following the night’s contest, Efua and Abiba of Western and Savannah regions, respectively, were saved by the judges.

Representative of the Greater Accra region, Naa was also adjudged as the star performer of the night.

The show which was hosted by the regular hosts Johnnie Hughes and Anita Akua Akuffo saw performance from Mr. Drew and Ghana Dance Ensemble.

The judges were Adjetey Anang, Linda Ampah, and Michelle Attoh.

The remaining contestants of GMB 2020 now drops to fifteen (15) beautiful ladies from fifteen (15) different regions of Ghana.

They include Adjoa, Ayanji, Naa, Kafui, Afia, Afriyie, Maali, and Ofosua. Others are Achiaa, Abena, Asaa, Efua, Talata, Zuzu, and Abiba.

In the next weeks, they will compete for the car, cash, and crown as 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful.

To power your favourite contestant to win the ultimate, vote for her by dialing *713*19# and following prompts.

The Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 airs every Sunday on TV3 at 8.00pm prompt.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

