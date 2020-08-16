How to Watch Sarkodie Black Love Virtual Concert

Sarkodie’s Black Love Virtual Concert will exclusively be streamed on Ceek, a virtual reality platform.

At exactly 6.30PM (GMT), the event will be live and PlugTimes.com is taking its cherished reader through how to watch the Black Love Virtual Concert.

To watch the concert, users are urged to:

Log on to Ceek.com

Key in information asked, like email, DOB, password

Activate your account from link sent to your mail

Click on Sarkodie Black Love Virtual Concert and watch

You can register even before the show starts and receive notification when the time is due.

Enjoy the Black Love Virtual Concert headlined by Sarkodie.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

