Entertainment
LIVE: GMB 2020 (Cross-regional Performances)
You are watching the Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2020 (GMB 2020) live broadcast, coming your way from Studio B, inside TV3.
Tonight, the GMB 2020 contestants will display some cross-regional performances, from various regions.
Enjoy the live event below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.