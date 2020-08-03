LIVE STREAM: The Seat with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong (August 3)

You are watching the live broadcast of The Seat with Hon Kennedy Agyapong as the guest.

Today, the Assin Central MP talks to the some banking issues related to Pastor Charles Agyin-Asare.

It is being anchored by regular host Kwaku Annan.

Watch the live show on Net 2 TV below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

