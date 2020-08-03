Selikem Acolatse Apaloo Resigns from GBC

Astute Ghanaian journalist Selikem Acolatse Apaloo has today resigned from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

This brings to an end 13-years of service to the nation’s broadcaster.

Selikem communicated this in a statement dated Monday, August 3, 2020.

During his time at GBC, she worked, both at the radio and television divisions of GBC as a reporter, news anchor, producer, editor, host and commentator.

Part of the statement reads: I will continue to serve Ghana as a freelance journalist, gender advocate and humanitarian. God bless you all.”

Read her full statement below:

“I wish to announce my resignation from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC). I appreciate GBC for giving me the opportunity to be a part of public service broadcasting with such a national mandate. For me, it has been an honour serving God and country. I thank the GBC for offering me this platform since 2007 when I joined the Corporation as a national service person. I continue to maintain a cordial relationship with GBC, one that has existed for almost 13 years of working at both the radio and television divisions of GBC as a reporter, news anchor, producer, editor, host and commentator. I also wish to appreciate all who have encouraged and inspired me at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation to do more to bring out my best. To the audience of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and resource persons who contributed to Women’s Voice especially, I am eternally grateful. I will continue to serve Ghana as a freelance journalist, gender advocate and humanitarian. God bless you all.”

*Selikem Acolatse Apaloo*

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

