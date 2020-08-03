WASSCE begins Today, August 3

The West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins today [Monday], August 3, 2020.

Candidates from the second cycle institutions will begin the WASSCE with the Integrated Science paper, across the country.

It comes after it was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes few days after there was report about the questions getting leaked.

However, both WAEC and Ghana Education Service released statements, stating that it was fake.

As part of the moves to curb COVID-19, strict protocols are expected to be observed at all centres.

All the best to the students.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

