Maame Serwaa marks 20th Birthday with Hot Photos

Ghanaian actress Maame Serwaa celebrates her 20th birthday today [Wednesday], August 19, 2020.

Real name Clara Amoateng Benson, she marks this day with some beautiful photos, accompanied by a message.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes.com, the curvy actress dons a skimpy bodycon dress, with a matching her colour.

With 13-years experience in the movie industry, Maame Serwaa added a birthday message which chronicles her struggles, through to success in the industry.

Read her birthday message below:

Many times I have wondered,

Why on earth has it been so blissful?

Am I the apple of God’s eye?

While my age mates were busily extracting money, attention and devotion from parents and family, I was blessed enough to be the one giving it. The joy of my home, a star to the world, and a blessing to many. Don’t get it twisted, it hasn’t been as rosy as it seems, it comes with its own struggles.

But with hard work and determination, I’m at the peak of my game. I owe it to MYSELF to not sleep nor slumber but work towards my dreams and aspirations to attain the highest heights on my vision board. Me, Myself and I am the only reason why I am here right now. To God be the glory for he has shown to the world the purpose of my creation. Not forgetting the love and support shown to me by Family, friends, my fans, industry players & the media. Thank you GOD🙏🏾

Thank you to ME

Thank you GHANA🇬🇭 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 🎂🎉🎈& HAPPY 13TH OF HARDWORK IN THE INDUSTRY 🎬

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.