Late Nichole Thea’s Last Post will make You Cry | Lessons

The death of YouTube star Nichole Thea continues to send shock across the social media space.

This comes after her sudden demise was announced on her page on Sunday afternoon.

Nichole‘s last Instagram post was made three (3) days ago and it speaks volume about how succinct life is.

The late 24-year-old shared “TIRED – MABR3”.

For those who do not understand the word ‘mabr3’ which is next to ‘Tired’, it is the Twi language meaning of ‘Tired’; so yes, it communicates the same meaning.

Although a bit vague, this sends a deep message across.

There are a number of rhetorical questions — these include but not limited to whether Nichole was tired about life, or was just another co-incidental post from the late YouTube star.

Whatever it may be, may Nichole Thea continue to rest in peace.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

