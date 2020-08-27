Malang Sarr Signs for Chelsea

Chelsea FC have completed the signing of 21-year-old defender Malang Sarr from OGC Nice.

The French centre-back was signed on a free transfer, after his contract the Ligue 1 side expired in the summer.

The club have also confirmed Sarr has signed a five-year deal and will be loaned out for the 2020-21 season.

Sarr has played for his local side Nice since he was five (5) years and became a regular in their first team from 17 years.

As a left-footed player, he can also plays at the left of a back three formation and he is 6-foot tall.

Since 2016, he made 102 senior appearances for Nice and scored 3 goals.

The announcement of Sarr‘s signing comes a day after defender Ben Chilwell was signed from Leicester City.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.