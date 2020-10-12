Eno Barony Looks More than a Cat Woman – Medikal reacts to New Photos

Medikal has reacted to Eno Barony’s latest photos stating the rapper looks more than a cat woman.

This comment from the AMG Business act comes hours after Eno Barony released new promo photos ahead of new album launch.

In these photos, the ‘Enough Is Enough’ rapper is seen wearing a leopard print dress.

Medikal took to social media microblog Twitter and tweeted “Alah! My girl that! More than cat woman!”

Check that out!

Alah ! My girl that ! More than cat woman ! pic.twitter.com/2Sl6NK10yk — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) October 12, 2020

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

