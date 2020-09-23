Efia Odo’s Sister Princess AP causes Stir on Social Media with Bikini Photos

Efia Odo’s sister Princess AP has created a stir on social media after dropping bikini photos of herself on social media.

The daughter of Adombi Serwah, rocks Bodied by Odo, a bikini line owned by Efia Odo.

It is a sea-blue colour and she poses on the deck of a swimming pool.

Princess AP shared this on her Instagram account: @blaxk_diamonds with a message.

It reads: “Say the name, say the price, put them diamonds on your ear

Shinin’ like a chandelier 💎✨ @bodied_byodo on the body by @efia_odo.”

Efia Odo also replied: “Bad bishhh peridotttr”

Check the photos out:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

