Entertainment

Efia Odo’s Sister Princess AP causes Stir on Social Media with Bikini Photos

PlugTimes.com September 23, 2020
Princess AP Efia Odo sister
Princess AP [middle], Efia Odo sister [L, R]

Efia Odo’s sister Princess AP has created a stir on social media after dropping bikini photos of herself on social media.

The daughter of Adombi Serwah, rocks Bodied by Odo, a bikini line owned by Efia Odo.

It is a sea-blue colour and she poses on the deck of a swimming pool.

Princess AP shared this on her Instagram account: @blaxk_diamonds with a message.

It reads: “Say the name, say the price, put them diamonds on your ear
Shinin’ like a chandelier 💎✨ @bodied_byodo on the body by @efia_odo.”

Efia Odo also replied: “Bad bishhh peridotttr”

Check the photos out:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close