Salma Mumin says every woman is a prostitute

Actress Salma Mumin, says a every woman is a prostitute because every woman has a boyfriend.

She made the comment on Neat FM while contributing to the discussion about sugar daddies and their girlfriends.

The debate was sparked by recent social media banter between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel over an unknown sugar daddy.

Salma Mumin said she sees nothing wrong with women being sponsored by married men.

“You know you have a wife and you still come for us. Because the men are older and know they are married, we will accept and take their money”, she stated.

Salma Mumin said sponsors are in different ranks and that all women are prostitutes.

“Every woman is a prostitute, every woman has a boyfriend, but their sponsors are in different ranks. If yours would give you 100, another’s would give her 1,000.

“Just pray for God’s blessings. So, that someone would also give you 1,000. If your man is supporting you, there is nothing wrong with that,” she stressed.

