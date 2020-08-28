Shatta Wale – Kumerica (prod by Paq)

Shatta Wale releases ‘Kumerica’, a new song which is off the new internet craze about urban culture in Kumasi.

The song was produced by revered Ghanaian music producer Paq.

Stream / download ‘Kumerica‘ by Shatta Wale below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

