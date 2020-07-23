Wendy Shay leaves Tongues Wagging with another Hot Photo

Wendy Shay sets tongues wagging, once again, as she shares another hot photo across social media.

The Rufftown Records act on Wednesday night shared a photo of her in a two-piece cloth.

The curvy Ghanaian musician dons a mini denim while she matches it up with her iconic seamless yoga bra.

The ‘Emergency’ crooner props her beautiful body in a stefan chair.

The photo shared is set in monochrome.

Check Wendy Shay out!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

