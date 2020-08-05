Tracey Boakye: I’m Sharing the Same Man with Old-woman Mzbel

Tracey Boakye has finally named Mzbel as the person she is at war with.

This comes a day after the young filmmaker started insulting an unidentified lady she claims fighting over a sugar-daddy with.

In an Instagram LIVE video, the ‘Baby Mama’ producer is seen insulting and mocking Mzbel for not achieving much in life, despite her promiscuous lifestyle.

More so, the mother of two (2) calls Mzbel a f00l, while she teases her to dye her 45-year old coochie.

In the video, she also mentions how Mzbel blackmailed a certain prophet and took GH¢50,000 from him after threatening that, she would accuse of rape.

In spite of this, there has been reports that the prophet in question could be Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

This, many believe is due to recent attacks and media report on and about the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

