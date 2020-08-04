VIDEO: Shatta Wale dashes Bestie Efia Odo $50k

Shatta Wale has given his bestie Efia Odo a whopping sum of $50,000 or $50k (thus about GH¢288,000).

This comes a little over a fortnight after the Ghanaian socialite celebrated her 27th birthday.

More so, it follows the release of the ‘Already‘ music video by Beyonce, which features Shatta Wale.

In the video, Efia Odo is seen asking Shatta Wale for her birthday present.

Consequently, the ‘African Dancehall King’ took $100 bill of $10,000 each [five of them] and handed it over to the screen goddess.

Therefore, the five bundles makes the cash given to Efia Odo $50,000.

The two (2) have had quite a topsy-turvy friendship.

There were times that they were not seeing each other, an eye for an eye.

The relationship between Efia Odo and Shatta Wale is exceptional, hence, anyway who joins in times of trouble is likely to be a third person.

Efia Odo has been a very solid pillar behind the Shatta Wale brand.

Hence, the musician giving her the money is in order. Congratulations to Efia Odo!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

