Afia Schwarzenegger says Her Children are Famous and Richer Than Akuapem Poloo

Afia Schwarzenegger has stated that her children are famous and richer than Akuapem Poloo.

The comedienne made this known in a post after she was fingered in Akuapem Poloo‘s leaked video.

According to the socialite, she won’t even earn anything circulating the said video.

She added that she took Akuapem Poloo as a little friend when she even asked to insult her back in 2017, so that she [Poloo] can trend.

Part of her statement reads: “I am famous and richer than you and don’t need you for anything, in fact, my children are famous and richer than you.”

Read an unabridged version of her post below:

Sometime 2017 you sent me this to insult you so you can trend

Instead I made you my lil friend so u can achieve the fame u want positively ..And guess what after giving you that fame,you decided to back bite me to people I work with…..oh yes I have your chat with pinamang cosmetics and all the pictures u circled to her for her to see my black elbow…but u refused to circle your tiger skin to her..

Did I come on social media to call you out?? Cos you are not worth my time and my brand..you are not worth my platform

What will I gain from circulating that disgusting nudity of yours. …for fame or for money?? I am famous n richer than you and dnt need you for anything,infact my children are famous n richer than you…

Let me warn you for the last time….you are Not my mate,nor class…Take my name out of your mind and mouth.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

