AJ Poundz welcomes Baby Girl | Shares Baby Bump Photos

AJ Poundz has given birth to a baby girl almost six (6) months after she confirmed her marriage with Mr. Kwame Mintah.

The TV presenter made this known by sharing baby bump photos of herself and husband.

Real name Matilda Adjoah Densu, shared this along with a message eulogizing God for what He has given her.

DEAR GOD, THE POOR GIRL YOU SAVED, THE ONE YOU RAISED YOURSELF, THE REJECTED STONE YOU MADE THE CORNER STONE, THE LAST YOU KEEP BRINGING HER FIRST HAS COME TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU😪❤🙏 IT DOESN’T MEAN ALL IS PERFECT IN MY WORLD BUT YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY PERFECT FOR ME AND LOOKING AT YOUR PERFECTION GIVES ME COURAGE TO FACE MY FEARS, TRUSTING YOU GIVES ME JOY, TOTALLY LEANING ON YOU GIVES ME HOPE AND I CANT STOP THANKING YOU ABBA FATHER❤🙏

WEDNESDAY STRONG IN WHITE❗ WELCOME MY QUEEN 👸 AJ POUNDZ JNR💃🤩🥂











