Eazzy Lights Up Social Media with Bikini Photos at the Beach

Eazzy has created a stir on social media with her bikini photos, during her moments at the beach.

The ‘First Lady’ dons a two-piece bikini with a mastery of an African print.

Eazzy, real name Mildred Ashong, she is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who are able to flaunt their figure.

And she does so flawlessly in these latest photos sighted by PlugTimes.com.

Check the beautiful photos of Eazzy out:





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments