Akuapem Poloo pleaded with Afia Schwarzenegger to Insult her for Trends [SCREENSHOTS]

Afia Schwarzenegger has shared screenshots of how Akuapem Poloo asked to insult her so she [Poloo] can trend.

The comedienne shared the screenshots from a message Akuapem Poloo sent her via Instagram.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Akuapem Poloo sent her that message in 2017.

This comes after the socialite was fingered in a leaked video of the Efiewura actress.

In the screenshot, Akuapem Poloo writes: “Please can you post this on your page and insult me or say something about it for me?”

This message accompanies a photo of her wearing a one-piece skimpy dress while holding the left shoulder of a boy.

The photo is reported to have been taken on set of the video shoot of her debut song which features TIC (formerly Tic Tac).

Afia Schwarzenegger has also stated that she won’t even gain anything from sharing the leaked video of Akuapem Poloo.





Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

