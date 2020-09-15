Akuapem Poloo reacts after Afia Schwarzenegger Betrayed Her

Akuapem Poloo has reacted after Afia Schwarzenegger revealed more secrets about her.

The actress’ reaction comes after the comedienne shared screenshots which reveals the former asked her to insult her, so she can trend, back in 2017.

In the said screenshot and post from Afia Schwarzenegger, she noted that her children are richer and famous than Akuapem Poloo.

On Tuesday morning, Akuapem Poloo also stated that she is beatified.

The ‘Efiewura‘ actress shared “I’m Blessed” with an exciting emoji.

She shared it with a video of her dancing and singing along to ‘Come Get Her’, a song by Rae Sremmurd and Nicki Minaj.

Some Ghanaian celebrities have rallied behind Akuapem Poloo in these times.

The likes of Inna Patty and Iona Reine have reacted to this particular post in a positive way.

Both Afia Schwarzenegger and Akuapem Poloo have been involved in separate scandals in the industry, in recent times.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.