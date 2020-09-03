BigHit reportedly Plans Zico’s KOZ Entertainment Takeover

BigHit Entertainment is reportedly in the process pf acquiring KOZ Entertainment, which is headed by Zico.

This comes as a big surprise to many, in view of the fact that the singer has gone through thick and thin to get the agency this far, in the k-hip hop industry.

It is worth noting that Zico made an appearance on I-Land, a South Korean survival reality.

The show is organised by BeLift Lab, which is also a joint venture between BigHit Entertainment, as well as CJ E&M.

There has been the argument that BigHit‘s reported acquisition of KOZ Entertainment is borne our of the relationship between the two.

However, these claims are not exclusive of the aforementioned fact.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.