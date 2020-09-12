Divorce if You Have Abusive Marriage — Afia Schwarzenegger advises Women

Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the shooting of Barbara Tommey, by her husband Sylvester Ofori in USA.

The Ghanaian comedienne in reaction to this has revealed that the best gift she has given herself till date is divorce.

Afia Schwarzenegger and her ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah divorced just after a year into their marriage.

In reaction to the late Barbara Tommey‘s death, she noted that “Anyone that abuses you also block your blessings as well. No man that loves you will use unprintable words on you nor raise his filthy hands on you.”

She also added that: “Do not be fooled by society..because all you will get from society is Sorry, RIP, Damrifa Due etc.”

She posted this on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two (2):

Dear women,

Marriage do not define us,it is not a yardstick for success…A man that can hit you can kill you….Anyone that abuses you also block your blessings as well ….No man that loves you will use unprintable words on you nor raise his filthy hands on you

Do not be fooled by society..because all you will get from society is Sorry ,RIP ,Damrifa Due etc ..And please report your abusers, don’t take any threat for granted.

To think that this beautiful damsel died in the hands of this ugly man with extra teeth is so so sad ..

Till today i will say the best gift I gave myself is DIVORCE…

Learn from me…Leave To Live.

#Leave2Live

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

