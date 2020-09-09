DOWNLOAD: Zionfelix – Kumerica ft. Reggie Rockstone, Yaa Jackson, Lil Win, Ypee, Rap Fada, Brenya, Phaize, Oseikrom Sikanii, Phrimpong

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has released maiden song ‘Kumerica’, which features musicians who represent the Kumerica movement.

The new song from the publicist features the likes of Reggie Rockstone, Yaa Jackson, Lil Win, Ypee, and Rap Fada. Others are Brenya, Phaize, Oseikrom Sikanii, Phrimpong.

Download / stream the ‘Kumerica‘ song by blogger Zionfelix below:

