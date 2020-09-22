Ladies ink Akufo-Addo, Other’s Face at their Back — PHOTOS

Some ladies have tattooed the face of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at their back.

The photos sighted has three (3) ladies believed to be supporters of the ruling NPP.

One has the face of the president of the Republic of Ghana tattooed, another has that of the First Lady.

The third is believed to be the face of the party’s parliamentary aspirant Sylvester Tetteh of the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro constituency.

The inks have the inscriptions “BNA 4 Sly”, as well as “4 More 4 Nana”.

PlugTimes.com understands, these tattoos are reportedly temporal.



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

