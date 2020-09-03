Joyce Blessing Divorced her Husband in November 2019 – former Publicist reveals

Jullie Jay-Kanz, former publicist of Joyce Blessing has stated that she divorced her former husband David Adu-Gyamfi, also known as Dave-Joy in November 2019.

This revelation suggests, its long before reports about their divorce became a subject of public discussion.

According to her, Joyce Blessing informed her that for people not to know about it, they should work as a team, which she agreed.

Jullie Jay-Kanz made this known in a lengthy reaction to what is currently going on between the ‘I Swerve You’ hitmaker and her husband Dave-Joy.

Part of the post reads: “November last year, she finally divorced her husband and told us to work as a team so no one would notice it. We were still the best of friends.”

In a related development, Joyce Blessing has also mentioned that she is no longer the wife of Dave-Joy.

However, the co-Founder of Dave-Joy Productions says Joyce‘s claims are false.

According to him, nobody has returned his drinks as a sign of the annulment of his marriage with Joyce Blessing.

To Dave-Joy, he is still married to the woman he has kids with.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

