LIVE: 2020 NDC Manifesto Launch

You are watching the live broadcast of the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto launch ahead of the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

Tonight, the country’s largest opposition party is declaring its policies as one of the many steps to win the December 7 polls.

It is dubbed “The People’s Manifesto”.

This event is coming your way from the University of Professional Studies (UPS) in Accra, Ghana.

Enjoy the live event below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com