Akufo-Addo goes into 14-day Self-isolation — STATEMENT

Nana Addo self-isolates after Exposure to Person with COVID-19

Nana Addo Dankwa Akfuo-Addo has gone into a 14-day self-isolation period, effective today [July 4, 2020].

This precautionary measure by the President of the Republic of Ghana is in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

It comes after at least on person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.

This was communicated by the Minster for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The statement partly reads, Nana Akufo-Addo has “…as at today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.”

Read the full statement below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.