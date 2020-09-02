LYRICS: Shatta Wale – Rookie

The lyrics in Shatta Wale’s ‘Rookie’ song have been transcribed for fans and music lover to sing along perfectly.

Check the accurate lyrics of ‘Rookie‘ by Shatta Wale out:

INTRO

Yo!

1 Don

One Man

One Stand

One Gun

One Man

One Stand

Ah! one voice me seh

Ah wah dem seh?

VERSE 1

Enuh make sense when you hate pon yuh bredda

How can we make Africa come together?

Some a fight fe power some’ah dem fe de cheddar

Some seh dem better than the other, motherfucker !

Shatta forever like the wailers

Yes ! Gwan go check the records

Never listen wholla dem a jus a story tellers

Deep thinker brain a spin like repellers

Wholla dem a script writers telenovelas, dem careless

Me and my team my rebellers

Man is a Phoenix buh me nah have no feathers

Put up my pillar and me see seh dem a jealous

We nah break code, getting wise big up the elders

Wholla dem a rookies see seh dem nah get no booking

If a nuh video shoot we keep shooting

Walk pass when thug strike unlooking.

Dem seh me vibes make the youth start looking

Fly pon dem me seh a nuh parachuting

The aroma make dem know seh Shatta still cooking

If a nuh the fluffy man go fe the booty

My outfit a nuh from dem boutique

Physique lyric wicked

Me nah pal with no bwoy weh a picky picky

Man is a Shatta, head hot too sick-ie

Me nah skin teeth when me walk inna the city

Memba me is a venom, watch what you put unno leg on

Man too cold, yeah man

When me start war me nah stop like Yemen

My gees too acidic, lemon

CHORUS

Some bwoy a rookie rookie rookie rookie yeah

Some bwoy a rookie rookie rookie rookie yeah

Dem never know how far me can go

Dem never know all the things we know

They don’t know oo-oo

VERSE 2

Unno muss lie pon a rocket before you a go see this star

You never know when me did start

Memba one day when you seh you want to take a picture

And me seh bwoy get lost

Becuh my instincts seh me nah fe friend you

Run go tell the pussy dem weh send you

Nah go have a pass forever me a your senior

Dey pon every show counting millions

See me thing dem proper dapper walk out

Me know you never like me pussy shut up

See we lock off every corner

That a the real definition of a Shatta

Work like NASA

Play like Barca

Do it chakaa like BonChaka

Unno seh unno bad come and utter

Memba we buss every tyre flatter

CHORUS

Some bwoy a rookie rookie rookie rookie yeah

Some bwoy a rookie rookie rookie rookie yeah

Dem never know how far me can go

Dem never know all the things we know

They don’t know oo-oo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

