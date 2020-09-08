Sarkodie’s Son is His Carbon Copy | See First Public Photo

Rapper Sarkodie has shared the first photo of his son’s face with the general public.

This comes barely eight (8) months after reports first emerged that Tracy Sarkcess has given birth to their second child in the UK.

Notwithstanding this, the couple denied this report, which was initially published by ameyawdebrah.com.

In the first public photo of Tracy‘s son, Michael Jnr. wears a seamless resemblance to his father Sarkodie.

In the photo, the two (2) sit in a couch on the compound of the rapper’s Lashibi home.

READ ALSO: Medikal poses with Baby Girl Island Frimpong in First Public Photo

Sarkodie carries Michael Jnr., gives him a peck on his cheek, while the cute baby wears a bold smile.

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper showing his son’s face comes a day after Medikal also shared the first public photo of his daughter.

The ‘Oofeetso’ hitmaker first touched Ghana with his new born son in June 2020, after getting locked-down in the USA for some time due to COVID-19.

The birth of Michael Jnr. brings to two (2), the number of children the Sarkcess Music boss has.

Their first child is Adalene Owusu Addo, also known as Titi Sarkcess.

Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in July 2018.

Their marriage ceremony was graced by a number revered personalities in Ghana, and across Africa.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.