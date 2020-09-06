Medikal poses with Baby Girl Island Frimpong in First Public Photo

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has shared a photo of himself with her baby girl or daughter Island Frimpong.

This is the first public photo of the ‘Omo Ada’ rapper since baby Island Frimpong was delivered.

It also becomes the first photo of the celebrity child that has been made public.

Before today, only baby bump photos and videos had surfaced.

Medikal first showed the baby bump of his wife Fella Makafui in a music video dedicated to her which was titled ‘Odo’.

Fella Makafui also showed it when she released baby bump photos of their child.

A baby shower event was held days ago in to welcome baby Island Frimpong.

It is worth noting that rapper Medikal released an EP he titled ‘Island’ in July this year.

PlugTimes.com understands the EP was dedicated to their daughter who was unborn as at the time.

Check their photo out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com