UN-Kofi Annan Awards a Scam? Check List of Personalities who were Honoured

The likes of Sarkodie, D-Black, and Berla Mundi are in the trends for probably falling victim to a ‘Kofi Annan-UN Awards’ scam.

According to reports, its officially the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Award is spearheaded a man identified as Dr. Kwame Fordjour.

However, the names of UN and Kofi Annan cropped up when recipients started tagging it as an award scheme in relation to these two.

There are reports the award scheme has not been validated by the UN or any official body related to the late Kofi Annan.

There is a tall list of other Ghanaian celebrities and personalities of various fields of endeavour who fell for this.

Among them include politicians Chairman Wontumi, and Hon. Alban Bagbin.

Others are journalists Natalie Forte, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro, and Captain Smart.

Check the full list of he people who got scammed, perhaps:

Sarkodie, musician D-Black, musician Berla Mundi, journalist Chairman Wontumi, politician Nathaniel Attoh, journalist Cynthia Akwele Lamptey, GNFS Hon. Christian Adu-Poku, Figyae-Kwabre South DCE Mr. S.K. Boafo, Minerals Commission Board Chairman Johnnie Hughes Beresford, journalist Hon. Alban Bagbin, politician Frederick Acheampong, journalist Ebenezer K. Madugu, journalist Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane-Frempong, medical officer Prof. Ebenezer Oduro, Uni. of Ghana, Legon Vice Chancellor Natalie Forte, journalist DJ Black, disc jockey Gloria Nak Commodore Snr., president of Women in Sports Assoc. of Ghana Sammy Okine, journalist Eleanor Effe Amanor, broadcast journalist Daughters of Glorious Jesus, music group Captain Smart, broadcast journalist

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

