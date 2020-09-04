News

UN-Kofi Annan Awards a Scam? Check List of Personalities who were Honoured

PlugTimes.com September 4, 2020
UN Kofi Annan Awards Global Leadership award sarkodie

The likes of Sarkodie, D-Black, and Berla Mundi are in the trends for probably falling victim to a ‘Kofi Annan-UN Awards’ scam.

According to reports, its officially the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Award is spearheaded a man identified as Dr. Kwame Fordjour.

However, the names of UN and Kofi Annan cropped up when recipients started tagging it as an award scheme in relation to these two.

There are reports the award scheme has not been validated by the UN or any official body related to the late Kofi Annan.

UN Kofi Annan Awards Global Leadership award sarkodie

There is a tall list of other Ghanaian celebrities and personalities of various fields of endeavour who fell for this.

Among them include politicians Chairman Wontumi, and Hon. Alban Bagbin.

Others are journalists Natalie Forte, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro, and Captain Smart.

UN Kofi Annan Awards Global Leadership award d-black

Check the full list of he people who got scammed, perhaps:

  1. Sarkodie, musician
  2. D-Black, musician
  3. Berla Mundi, journalist
  4. Chairman Wontumi, politician
  5. Nathaniel Attoh, journalist
  6. Cynthia Akwele Lamptey, GNFS
  7. Hon. Christian Adu-Poku, Figyae-Kwabre South DCE
  8. Mr. S.K. Boafo, Minerals Commission Board Chairman
  9. Johnnie Hughes Beresford, journalist
  10. Hon. Alban Bagbin, politician
  11. Frederick Acheampong, journalist
  12. Ebenezer K. Madugu, journalist
  13. Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo-Agyei Anane-Frempong, medical officer
  14. Prof. Ebenezer Oduro, Uni. of Ghana, Legon Vice Chancellor
  15. Natalie Forte, journalist
  16. DJ Black, disc jockey
  17. Gloria Nak Commodore Snr., president of Women in Sports Assoc. of Ghana
  18. Sammy Okine, journalist
  19. Eleanor Effe Amanor, broadcast journalist
  20. Daughters of Glorious Jesus, music group
  21. Captain Smart, broadcast journalist

UN Kofi Annan Awards Global Leadership award sarkodie

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close