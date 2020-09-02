Women Wrestling Advocate Casey Michael Dies at 26

Women wrestling advocate Casey Michael has been confirmed dead at age 26.

The founder of Squared Circled Siren, a blog dedicated to women wrestling died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

This tragic incident was announced via the official Twitter handle of his blog @SCSirens.

Details about Casey Michael‘s death appear very scanty as no further information like the cause of death is revealed yet.

It’s with a heavy heart we inform you that our beloved friend and @SCsirens owner Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) has passed away at age 26. His contributions to women’s wrestling and the friendships made will live on in his memory forever. We love you, Casey. — squared circle sirens (@SCsirens) September 2, 2020

Inasmuch as this news source can not confirm the cause of his sudden demise, it is worth noting that Casey Michael has in recent past undergone surgery.

In April 2018, he announced that he has had over 50% of his intestines removed.

A number of messages have poured in from many female wrestlers, fans alike, as well as other members of the profession.

Key among them include Deonna Purazzo, Charlotte Flair, Kay Lee Ray, Laynie Luck, and Katey Harvey.

