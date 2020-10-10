Bosom P-yung Drops ‘Acheampong Boys’ EP on Oct. 12 | See Tracklist

Ghanaian traditional trap musician Bosom P-yung is set to release his ‘Acheampong Boys’ EP.

The 7-track EP will be dropped on 12th October, 2020 and features a number of outstanding Ghanaian music acts.

The songs include ‘Adabi’, ‘Foss Dior’, ‘Meni Tii’, and ‘Wose Girl’ which features Kwesi Arthur, Kweku Smoke, Medikal, and Yaa Pono respectively.

Others are ‘Wo Whini Ano’, ‘Bang’, and ‘Acheampong Boys’ featuring Medikal, Joey B, and Kweku Smoke respectively.

The songs were produced by Atown TSB, Kwamz, and Ipappi.

Check the tracklist to Bosom P-yung‘s ‘Acheampong Boys’ EP below:

